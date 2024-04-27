Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

