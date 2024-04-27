Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,496 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. P&S Credit Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 192,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 457.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 237,670 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PBR opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

