Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

FANUY stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

