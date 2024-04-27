Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 7.93%.
Fanuc Price Performance
FANUY stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.
About Fanuc
