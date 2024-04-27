K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $958,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,358. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.