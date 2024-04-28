Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.77

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.77 and traded as high as C$17.27. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.17, with a volume of 2,057 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADN shares. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$296.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.77.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7405803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.05%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

