Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TTE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. 2,495,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,394. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

