Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.64. 610,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average is $146.08. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

