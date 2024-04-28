Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 391,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. 190,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

