Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Rises By 200.0%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization stock remained flat at $0.71 on Friday. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.03.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

