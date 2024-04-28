Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,443 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 44,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

