Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 1.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Markel Group worth $19,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,685.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 25,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10,100.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Down 1.0 %

MKL traded down $14.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,436.52. 33,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,483.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,444.67. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,272.43 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

