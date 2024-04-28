Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 2,426 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

