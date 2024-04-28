Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 33,640 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of BOX worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BOX by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

