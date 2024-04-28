Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on May 15th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.717 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Shares of EMA opened at C$46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.12. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.52.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2788927 EPS for the current year.
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
