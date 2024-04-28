Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 213.7% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Taiga Motors Price Performance
Shares of TAIMF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Taiga Motors has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.76.
About Taiga Motors
