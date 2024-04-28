Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 213.7% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Taiga Motors Price Performance

Shares of TAIMF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Taiga Motors has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

About Taiga Motors

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of electric powersports vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles under the Nomad Utility, Atlas Crossover, and Ekko Mountain brand names, and personal watercraft under the Orca Sport, Orca Performance, and Orca Carbon brands.

