HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2413 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HLLGY stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $48.64.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
