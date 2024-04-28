HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2413 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HLLGY stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $48.64.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

