WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Issues Earnings Results

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Trading Down 1.4 %

WT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WT

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.