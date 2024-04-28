Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. Aflac comprises 1.2% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 696,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $86.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

