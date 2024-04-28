Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $326.00 at UBS Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $334.00 to $326.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.50.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $305.90 on Thursday. Humana has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.