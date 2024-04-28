Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

