PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.67 and traded as high as C$9.18. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.13, with a volume of 64,020 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHX. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$432.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.38.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. The company had revenue of C$165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2851296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$257,631.66. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$672,048.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$257,631.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,762. Company insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

