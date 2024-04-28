Robert W. Baird Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

NYSE KNX opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

