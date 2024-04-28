Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $306.45 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9,310.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

