Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.42.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
