Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NYSE:LNG opened at $159.14 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

