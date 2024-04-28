Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Terna Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.96 on Friday. Terna has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.
Terna Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.