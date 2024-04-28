The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

