Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $216.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average of $192.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

