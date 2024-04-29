Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 779 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.94 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

