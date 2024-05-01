Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,660. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.82. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $133.72 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

