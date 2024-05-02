4,488 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Autoliv by 269.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 32.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 59,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,805. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

