Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 116,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RAAX opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.