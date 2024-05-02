Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

