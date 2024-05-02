Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lightwave Logic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

