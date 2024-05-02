Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

