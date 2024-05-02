Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,093.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
