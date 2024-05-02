Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHON stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.
About Sotherly Hotels
