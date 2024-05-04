AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
AXT Trading Up 20.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 13,601,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,661. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
