Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.1 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 433,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,084. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

