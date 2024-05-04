Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 21,063 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $52,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.87. 165,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,765. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $134.88 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $315.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

