Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.63% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $53,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.