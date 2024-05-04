Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 119.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 200.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $175.98. The stock had a trading volume of 669,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $133.61 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

