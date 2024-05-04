Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,880,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,077% from the previous session’s volume of 86,369 shares.The stock last traded at $65.03 and had previously closed at $64.90.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

