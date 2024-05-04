Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 89,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,672. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

