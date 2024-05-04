Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 825 ($10.36) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 792 ($9.95).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 596 ($7.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 525 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 615.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,523.81%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

