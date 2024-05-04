Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given “Sector perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,275 ($16.02) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.45) to GBX 1,270 ($15.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,215 ($15.26).
Hiscox Stock Down 5.2 %
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,875.00%.
Insider Transactions at Hiscox
In other Hiscox news, insider Paul Cooper bought 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,703.91). 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
