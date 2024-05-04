mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.78

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 264413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

mdf commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$253.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.45.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.023 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

