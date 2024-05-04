Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. 103,304 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.