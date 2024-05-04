Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,942. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 140,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.