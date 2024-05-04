ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PUMP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 1,744,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $999.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

